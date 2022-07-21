(Editor's Note: While many of the following suggestions may seem like common sense, they bear repeating since the continue heat wave is considered dangerous to individuals and pets.)
Eldon Advertiser
Dangerous heat levels are expected in mid-Missouri for at least the next 10 days, and the heat wave may last even longer. Both humans and animals are at risk if the proper precautions are not taken.
Bonnie Hood, health education and promotion manager and certified health education specialist with the Miller County Health Center, gave these tips from the Centers for Disease Control website https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html.
Stay cool
Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible.
Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it's coolest, like morning and evening hours.
Rest often in shady areas so your body has a chance to recover.
Sunburn affects your body's ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated.
If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out.
Do not leave children or animals in cars: Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open.
While anyone left in a parked car is at risk, children are especially at risk of getting a heat stroke or dying.
Never leave infants, children or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open.
Stay hydrated
Drink more fluids (especially water), regardless of how active you are. Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink.
Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks-these actually cause you to lose more body fluid.
Also avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps.
Keep your pets hydrated.
Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.
Stay Informed
Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips and to learn about any cooling shelters in your area.
Learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.
Monitor those at high risk: Although anyone at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others:
Those who are vulnerable
Infants and young children.
People 65 years of age or older
People who are overweight.
People who overexert during work or exercise.
People who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation.
Signs of heat distress
The following information is from the Red Cross summer safety tips website.
During heat waves people are susceptible to three heat-related conditions: heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. It’s important to know how to recognize them and what steps to take.
Heat cramps are muscle spasms, often in the abdomen, arms or calves, caused by a large loss of salt and water in the body.
If you notice muscle pain or spasms or heavy sweating during intense exercise, you should immediately stop physical activity and move the person to a cool place.
Have the person drink water or a sports drink.
Instruct them to wait for cramps to go away before resuming physical activity.
Get medical help right away if cramps last longer than 1 hour.
Heat exhaustion is a severe heat-related illness requiring emergency medical treatment. If you notice heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness, headache, or brief fainting (passing out) you should immediately move the person to a cool place and loosen their clothes.
Put cool, wet cloths on their body, use misting and fanning. Have the person sip water.
Heat stroke is the most serious medical condition caused by extreme heat and requires immediate emergency treatment.
If you notice a high body temperature (104°F or higher), hot, red, dry, or damp skin, fast, strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, or losing consciousness (passing out), call 911 right away — heat stroke is a medical emergency.
Move the person to a cooler place.
Help lower the person's temperature with a cool wash cloth.
Take care of animals
Kailene Johnson, city of Eldon Animal Shelter; and Julie Powers, Eldon Fresh Start Animal Outreach, both emphasize that keeping animals indoors, if you can, is the most important part of keeping animals safe.
Johnson said dogs have a naturally higher temperature than humans and the heat can rapidly get to them.
Powers said dogs do not have to go out every hour. “They may want to, but they don’t have to be outside,” she said.
Powers pulled some tips from the American Red Cross website to help you keep your pets safe and comfortable during dangerous heat.
NEVER leave your pet in a hot vehicle, even for a few minutes. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees even with the windows cracked open.
Limit exercise on hot days. Exercise in the early morning or evening hours.
Walk your pet in the grass if possible, to avoid hot surfaces burning their paws.
If you can't walk on the surface barefoot, neither can your dog.
If your pet must stay outside, make sure they have access to shade and plenty of cool water. A dog house is not suitable for shade.
Heat stroke is a common problem for pets in the warmer weather. Dogs with short noses or snouts, like the boxer or bulldog, are especially prone to heat stroke, along with overweight pets, those with extremely thick fur coat or any pet with upper respiratory problems such as laryngeal paralysis or collapsing trachea. Some of the signs of heat stroke in your pet are: Heavy panting and unable to calm down, even when lying down, brick red gum color, fast pulse rate and unable to get up.
If you suspect your pet has heat stroke, take their temperature rectally.
If the temperature is above 105 degrees, cool the animal down. The easiest way to do this is by using the water hose.
Stop cooling the animal when the temperature reaches 103 degrees.
Bring your pet to the veterinarian as soon as possible as heat stroke can lead to severe organ dysfunction and damage.
