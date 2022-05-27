The Camden County Commission unanimously approved a bid of $4.7 million at their May 17 meeting for the purpose of asbestos removal and remodeling work to the Camden Courthouse, areas of the Justice Center and the White House, located behind the courthouse. The work was awarded to Veregy, the sole bidder on the project. This is a guaranteed maximum bid.
“I feel fortunate to get anyone to bid on this,” explained Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty. “Contractors are buried with work right now. This is a very unique kind of project and this is one of the biggest contractors doing the work. I am very nervous about this situation but we can’t close our eyes to it. The repairs have to be made now. I expect when we open it up we will find a can of worms.”
In regards to the courthouse, Hasty said there is a lot of asbestos contained in the floor tiles. The glue holding the baseboards to the wall, he said, are basically pure asbestos. The roof is also leaking extensively. Areas of the White House, which houses the county commission, are still unoccupied due to asbestos and renovation needs.
The courthouse, Hasty said, would be closed eight weeks during the project. During that time, Hasty said they feel confident they can relocate workers to what was previously known as the Missouri Extension Building and the Hugh Phillips Annex in the White House. The old Missouri Extension Building, Hasty said, is also in need to repair. “We have to do whatever it takes to make it safe and functional for people to use for a short time,” he said.
Hasty explained the White House was purchased by the Commission in 2019 for $600,000. It had actually appraised for $700,000 in 2014. There was no inspection performed on the building prior to purchasing it.
“It was currently being used for office space when we bought it,” Hasty said. “We spent $50,000 in renovations to make it functional as a government building. It then appraised for $750,000 and that doesn’t take into account the last year bump up in the real estate market.”
As far as funding the projects, the board wasn’t sure at the time of approval how this was going to be done.
“We just have one decision to make and that’s if we’re going to use any of the ARPA money to do the reconstruction,” Hasty said.
Camden County reportedly is receiving a little under $9 million in ARPA funds in 2022.
“We want to use the ARPA funds to get the best use for all citizens in the county,” he added.
Hasty said right now the plan is to use a portion of the ARPA funds for the project and finance the rest. Exactly what percentage is being used hasn’t been determined. The remaining funds, he said, would be applied to other projects in the county that are critical to the welfare of the residents.
“Our credit limit is so high now we can get an extremely low interest rate because of our good financial condition,” Hasty said. “We are fortunate right now. Our financial strength and reserves are great right now and we currently have three months of reserve. We’ve had two clean audits in a row with no issues, and that’s kind of unheard of.”
The construction, Hasty said, will begin in the next couple of months. The plan is to remodel the White House first. The indication is that the work will be completed by the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.