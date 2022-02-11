A proposal to revamp an E-3 overlay to switch from an amphitheater at Backwater Jacks to an aquatic facility in Osage Beach sailed through the Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday night.
A final decision now rests with the board of aldermen which is expected to consider the recommendation at its Feb. 17 meeting. There was no one in the P&Z audience to raise objections or comment, and the decision to forward the request was unanimous. Commission member Tony Kirn asked about the status of Sunset Drive and Beach Drive and about the future of interior construction roads.
The request was to amend the original E-3 overlay, which was for construction of a 2,000-seat amphitheater, to an overlay that allows for construction of an Aqua Theater in the same location. The Aqua Theater would include multi-tiered pools, a video board, a stage for small music events, and more.
The P&Z Commission recommends rezoning from C-1 (General Commercial) with an E-3 overlay for the amphitheater to a C-1 with an E-3 overlay for an entertainment facility and pools. The zoning change application was made by Arapaho, LLC, of Eldon with Andy Prewitt as the petitioner on behalf of Arapaho. The Prewitt family owns the Backwater Jack's complex.
Background
In July 2020, Arapaho was given approval for an E-3 overlay to establish an amphitheater with accessory uses and parking on the property after a contentious P&Z meeting. Neighbors and others voiced their concerns about the amphitheater, while several individuals spoke in favor of the facility.
The new use will no longer be for a large-scale concert venue. The stage area is reduced and the facility will no longer contain concert-level sound equipment as it would have for the amphitheater. However, the sound control requirements as set forth in the original rezoning case will remain.
City Planner Cary Patterson said the aquatic facility will reduce the impact on the community compared to the amphitheater, and will provide increased revenue for both Arapaho, LLC, and Osage Beach through sales tax. He also noted that because there will not be any timed events such as concerts the need for increased police presence will be far less.
“This also opens the door to more development of the entire property for both the city and the applicants,” Patterson said.
Buffer remans
The 185-foot buffer proposed for the amphitheater facility would remain to protect the existing corridor and the future investment. The buffer would remain zoned A-1 (Agriculture).
As part of the new request, the city is requiring that Beach Drive be rebuilt into a collector street as determined by the city's contract engineer. The road would be constructed past the entrance into the Backwater Jack's complex. In addition, the Sunset Drive entrance into the complex would be gated and marked as “private entrance, not for use as public access.” It would only be used by people renting the Backwater Jack's vacation rentals, employees, and in case of emergency.
The proposed aquatic facility would also substantially reduce the occupancy of the facility which would be determined by the International Building Code, and the proposed facility would not increase the number of docking facilities or boat slips that will be allowed for the property.
The facility would also operate with the same time constraints and hours of operation as outlined in the city code governing E-3 overlays.
Other requested approved
The commission also approved a a Special Use Permit on behalf of applicants Michael and Cheryl Castle, 5439 Osage Beach Parkway.
The property is home to On the Rise Bakery and Restaurant owned by the Castles. They plan to improve a portion of On the Rise into a dwelling where the Castles propose to live.
Two off-street parking spaces are available on the opposite side of the restaurant from the existing parking lot.
The Castles note in their application that the space has been used for offices and storage and currently has three rooms, two baths including a shower and tub, laundry room with washer and dryer and kitchen area. They sold their home and noted that the existing housing market is not ideal for buyers. They hope to remodel the office area in the restaurant for residential purposes until they purchase a home.
