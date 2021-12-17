With the deadline for filing for the April 5 Municipal Elections less than two weeks away, a few more candidates have tossed their hat into the political ring. Filings close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Anyone interested in running for any of the open municipal offices can contact the city clerks or county clerks in each of the communities. Contact the board of education secretary in the school districts for board of education. Please note that cities and schools may not be open certain days during the holidays. Please make arrangements accordingly so as not to miss the deadline.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, was the first day of candidate filings for April's elections.

Lake Ozark

Ward 1

Pat Thompson Thompson is the incumbent

Ward 2

Johnnie Franzeskos

Sherry Jackson

Larry Giampa (to fill one-year term currently held by appointed Bert Westbrook)

Dennis Klautzer is the incumbent

Ward 3

David Ridgely

Vernon Jaycox is the incumbent

Osage Beach

Mayor John Olivarri

Michael Harmison

Olivarri is the incumbent

Ward 1

Kevin Rucker Rucker is the incumbent

Ward 2

Phyllis Marose Marose is the incumbent

Ward 3

Vacant after incumbent Tom Walker resigned

City Collector

Brad Smith

Laurie

Mayor Allen Kimberling

Kimberling is the incumbent

Ward 1

No filings

Ward 2

John Shepherd

Shepherd is the incumbent

City of Camdenton

Ward 1

Bonnie Black is the incumbent

Bonnie Black

Brendan West

Ward 2

Sandy Gentry is the incumbent.

Sandy Gentry has filed for re-election.

Ward 3

None

Special Road District

Kerry Shannon is the incumbent. He has filed for re-election.

Camdenton Board of Education

Two seats open held by Nancy Masterson and Eric Walter

Candidates filed are Matt Burns and John Seward

School of the Osage Board of Education

Incumbents are Darrick Steen and Dale Law

Candidates filed are Darrick Steen and Kelly Kerksick (Frisella)