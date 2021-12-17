With the deadline for filing for the April 5 Municipal Elections less than two weeks away, a few more candidates have tossed their hat into the political ring. Filings close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Anyone interested in running for any of the open municipal offices can contact the city clerks or county clerks in each of the communities. Contact the board of education secretary in the school districts for board of education. Please note that cities and schools may not be open certain days during the holidays. Please make arrangements accordingly so as not to miss the deadline.
Tuesday, Dec. 7, was the first day of candidate filings for April's elections.
Lake Ozark
Ward 1
Pat Thompson Thompson is the incumbent
Ward 2
Johnnie Franzeskos
Sherry Jackson
Larry Giampa (to fill one-year term currently held by appointed Bert Westbrook)
Dennis Klautzer is the incumbent
Ward 3
David Ridgely
Vernon Jaycox is the incumbent
Osage Beach
Mayor John Olivarri
Michael Harmison
Olivarri is the incumbent
Ward 1
Kevin Rucker Rucker is the incumbent
Ward 2
Phyllis Marose Marose is the incumbent
Ward 3
Vacant after incumbent Tom Walker resigned
City Collector
Brad Smith
Laurie
Mayor Allen Kimberling
Kimberling is the incumbent
Ward 1
No filings
Ward 2
John Shepherd
Shepherd is the incumbent
City of Camdenton
Ward 1
Bonnie Black is the incumbent
Bonnie Black
Brendan West
Ward 2
Sandy Gentry is the incumbent.
Sandy Gentry has filed for re-election.
Ward 3
None
Special Road District
Kerry Shannon is the incumbent. He has filed for re-election.
Camdenton Board of Education
Two seats open held by Nancy Masterson and Eric Walter
Candidates filed are Matt Burns and John Seward
School of the Osage Board of Education
Incumbents are Darrick Steen and Dale Law
Candidates filed are Darrick Steen and Kelly Kerksick (Frisella)
