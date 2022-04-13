Anna Mary (Morriss) Snyder of Roach, MIssouri (formerly of Maryville, Missouri) passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2022 in Osage Beach, Missouri. She was 99 years old, born November 5, 1922 in Rea, Missouri.
She was the oldest daughter of Mary Elma (Lininger) Morriss and William Bishop Morriss. She is survived by Stwo of her ten siblings, Ervin Morriss, Waynesville, Missouri and Delmar Morriss, Harrisonville, Missouri.Anna was married in Kansas City, Missouri in 1945 to Harry Richard Snyder of New London, Missouri, who proceeded her in death in 1962.
She is survived by seven of their children, Kathleen Daggett, Camdenton, Missouri; Phillip Snyder, Denver, Colorado; Carol Porch, lowa City, lowa; Janice Snyder-Alonzo, San Antonio, Texas; James Snyder, Wetumpka, Alabama; Elizabeth Snyder, Long Beach, California and Stanley Snyder, Maryville, Missouri. Two children proceeded her in death, Christine Leigh and Warren Ervin.
Anna was born and raised in northwest Missouri where she also raised her family. She was a homemaker much of her life and worked as a nurse's aide in Kansas City, Missouri. She lived many years in California, first in Bakersfield and later in Long Beach.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She lived a long life and will be sorely missed by all who loved her. Anna enjoyed spending time with family and friends, following world events, and traveling. She liked listening to music, especially Willie Nelson and Frank Sinatra in her later years. She loved sharing stories of her early years, which she spent caring for her siblings and helping out on her parents and grandparents farms in northwest Missouri. She loved Kansas City and was fond of relating stories of the years she spent working as a secretary there. She told of meeting a dashing, young Harry Truman at a dinner dance at the old Muehlebach Hotel years before he became president and of him buying rounds of drinks for her table.
Anna's family requests no flowers, and that condolences be left at Hedges Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton Missouri (www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com).
The family will gather for a private memorial. Interment will take place in a private ceremony at the Barkley Cemetery in New London, Ralls County, Missouri.
