The Lake area anxiously awaited opening of Hobby Lobby in Osage Beach a few weeks ago, and now the anticipation is growing for opening of Aldi in Lake Ozark's Eagles' Landing. According to reports, Aldi, a discount grocery story, is slated to have a soft opening on Friday, Nov. 11.
The expansion into the Lake area is part of an overall $3.4-billion plan for the company to remodel and open up some 2,500 stores across the country by the time this year comes to an end. The addition of Aldi to the mix of retail outlets in the Lake area is the second national chain to locate here. Applications for jobs at the new store are available on the Aldi’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.