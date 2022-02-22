This "unbearable" event is a unique opportunity to show your bravery as you support local Special Olympics athletes by walking, running or crawling into the frigid winter waters. Polar Plunge participants must be at least 10 years old and raise a minimum of $75 by event day.
The Polar Plunge is a project of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri. Osage Beach Police Department hosts the event at the Lake each year.
In 2021, Lake of the Ozarks Plunge had 204 plungers and raised more than $74,000. This one-of-a-kind event promises a fun atmosphere complete with music, funny costumes, and lasting memories for everyone.
Schedule
Feb. 25:
• Super Plunge, 3 p.m., PB No. 2 Marina
Feb. 26:
• Strut/Plunge registration, 9 a.m. with 5K beginning at 10 a.m.
• Chili Cookoff/Auction, 11 a.m. at PB No. 2
• Pee Wee Plunge, 1 p.m. The Osage Beach Fire Department will bring a water tank out to Public Beach #2 and will set it up in the parking lot near the registration/chili cook-off tent.
• Plunge Parade, 2 p.m.
• Plunge, 2:30 p.m.
