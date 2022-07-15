Two weeks after it appeared redevelopment of the Outlet Mall wasn't going to happen, the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen and mayor have indicated interest in restarting the process.
“W still want it to happen,” Mayor Michael Harmison told the board during a recent board meeting. “I'm happy to hear the contract (purchase option) has been extended. We still hope this can go through.”
The city and developers were in the midst of working through a financial agreement as part of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) application on behalf of Legacy Development of Kansas City and local developers Chris Foster and Dan and Nickie Foster when discussions came to a halt. Both the city and developers disagreed over who was to blame for the impasse.
The TIF application calls for a $186 million project to redevelop the aging Outlet Mall that has been a retail anchor since 1986. At one time, more than 100 stores occupied the property, but most recent information places the number of stores open to the public at 27.
“I've said many times the Fosters are great for the city, so let's work toward a common goal,” Harmison said. “It's just not me wanting this, we all do.”
Local Realtor Mark Beeler of Pinnacle Real Estate, the broker between Simon Properties and Legacy Development, spoke to the board and staff at the beginning of the July 7 meeting.
“There has been a lot of communication that should have happened that didn't, and that's unfortunate,” he said. “And I hate to think that a project this big for the city is going up in flames because of miscommunication.”
One of the issues earlier in the TIF process was a concern on behalf of city officials that the city was being asked to bond a significant portion of the project, potentially putting the city at risk in case of a default by the developers.
But Beeler explained otherwise.
“The developer will sell the bonds and will issue the bonds with no recourse to the city,” he stressed.
The Realtor added:
“I guess I would implore the board to reconsider where we are today. I think it's worth a little bit of time to give it another shot. This is too big a deal. We want people to come to Osage Beach and see an open-for-business sign. People who move here expect a certain level of amenities and unless they get those they will move on.”
He reminded the board that in addition to boosting the city's sales tax revenue, redevelopment of the Outlet Mall will create an estimated 700 construction jobs along with 700 new jobs when stores open.
“I hope that we can regroup if, in fact, that can be done,” Alderman Richard Ross said. “I hope the communication can be clearer.”
He added, however, that he wants the financing differences to be resolved before the TIF process moves forward.
“I want the Outlet Mall to be a vibrant asset to our community and I want to see hundreds of employees there,” he commented. “But if the city is going to be involved it has to be the right way.”
Mayor Harmison told the board that he had met with Dan Foster earlier in the day to explain the city's position, admitting that communication between the city and developers could have been better.
“I just want people out there to know that 'the big bad city' did not shut this down. The mall is something that everybody wants, and the city also wants this. I want everyone to know that the No. 1 priority is to get this thing up and going,” he said.
He added, however, that the city has to do its due diligence to minimize the city's risk in such a large project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.