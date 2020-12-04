Casper D. Beck, 72, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Cando, ND, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home in the loving care of his family.

Casper D. Beck, 72, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Cando, ND, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home in the loving care of his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Reverend C. F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Devils Lake. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. led by his nephew Reverend Mr. Ken Severinson, Deacon. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/stjosephdvl. Masks and social distancing are required when attending the services. Casper Duane Beck was born on March 6, 1948, at Devils Lake, to Johanna Keller Beck. He was reared and educated in Devils Lake, attending St. Joseph Grade School and graduating from St. Mary’s High School with the class of 1966. He continued his education at Lake Region State College and Mayville State College, graduating in 1971 with a Degree in Education in Mathematics and US History. In his freshman and sophomore years of high school, he participated in the science fairs and won the regional grand award for projects on crystals, going on to the State competition where he was named as an alternate to the National Science fairs both years. Casper was united in marriage to his beloved Linda Ann Pedersen on Aug. 23, 1969, at St. Joseph Church in Devils Lake. From 1971 to 2010 they made their home in Cando, ND, moving to Devils Lake in 2010. Casper was the mathematics instructor at Cando High School for six years. Then in 1977, he began a 32 year career with Baker Electric/Northern Plains Electric of Cando. In his employment with the electric coop, Casper enjoyed writing computer application software for the business. He also taught adult computer education classes for a number of years, along with doing computer repair work for the community. Casper retired from the Coop but did not retire from work. From 2009 to 2019, he worked for the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services. Casper was an avid sport fan for North Star Athletics. Even after moving back to Devils Lake, he continued driving to Cando for the games. He was awarded “Fan of the Year” for the 2019-2020 season. An award he was very proud to receive. Casper’s greatest love was of God, family, relatives and friends. Casper’s loving family include; his wife, Linda of 51 years; sons and daughters-in-law, Jamie and Kay Beck, Devils Lake and David and Alison Beck of Golden, CO; grandchildren, Christian Beck, Orlando, FL, Matthew Beck, Madison Beck and Cameron Beck all of Devils Lake, Anya Beck and Ashley Beck of Golden; sisters, Katherine Eback, Doris Rardon and JoAnn (Dewey) Hahn all of Devils Lake; and many beloved nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by; his mother, Johanna Beck; sisters, Phyllis Hawn and Dolores Severinson; brothers, James, Raymond and Gerald Beck.