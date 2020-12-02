Area residents can learn about three well-known American women in leadership roles during a continuing education class set for the first week of January at Missouri State University-West Plains.

Women in Leadership in the 20th Century (HST 050) will cover three women in the 20th century who held positions of influence and leadership, according to the class instructor, Carol Silvey. Silvey is emeritus professor of history at MSU-WP and a current member of the Missouri State University Board of Governors.

Students will study Eleanor Roosevelt, one of the nation’s most influential First Ladies; Wilma Mankiller, American Cherokee and first woman elected to serve as Chief of the Cherokee Nation; and Oprah Winfrey, media mogul and philanthropist.

Women in Leadership in the 20th Century is set for 6 to 9 p.m. each day Jan. 4, 6 and 7. There is a $50 fee for the non-credit course.

Although the course will be taught on campus in person, individuals can choose to attend remotely via Zoom. A link will be provided to all who register for the class.

Those interested in enrolling should contact Missouri State University-West Plains academic affairs office at 417-255-7272 or WPAcademicAffairs@MissouriState.edu for more information. Enrollment must be complete by 5 p.m. Dec. 18, university officials said.