There were 16 students from East Central College in Rolla who were inducted into the Beta Omicron Phi chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Saturday, Nov. 14.

Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges. To be eligible for induction, students must maintain a grade point average of at least 3.4 for one semester and maintain a 3.2 GPA after their induction. Students can be pursuing any major, degree or certificate.

“I’ve seen how this organization impacts students and helps them gain confidence in their schoolwork and in the community” explains PTK Rolla advisor, Dr. Beth Winters-Rozema.

“This organization is a great way to develop their leadership skills” she adds.

This year’s Fall inductees are Jozlyn Belcher, Robert Berkelman, Isabel Bramel, Jennifer Breedlove, Brendan Coyne, Lauren Ely, Jaime Gregory-Snyder, Alex Kitchens, Lauren Moersch, Corene Muecke, Megan Myslinski, Jace Nilges, Kya Nilges, James Parrish, Gaven Schmidt and Claire Smith.

This year’s ceremony was held via Zoom and featured keynote speaker Brandy Howdeshell, volunteer coordinator for The Rolla Mission in downtown Rolla. She urged students to do what they can to make the world a better place.

Howdeshell also told her story about being in trouble and how the community came together to support her. The Rolla Mission provides daily hot meals, free laundry and showering facilities for the disadvantaged.

“We are very proud of our newest PTK members,” said ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer.

“Being a member of PTK opens many doors to success for students and I always look forward to seeing what triumphs they achieve throughout their time here at ECC.”