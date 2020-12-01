Miller County Commissioner Tom Wright also confirmed that the county had no future plans to implement a mask mandate, suggesting residents use common sense when in public places. He says that, even if the health department recommended such a mandate be put in place, he would not implement it.

With lake counties seeing a surge of new COVID cases and related deaths over the last month, a question arises: will anything be done about it? Camden County previously confirmed their stance on not implementing and facemask mandate, stating that it wouldn’t be effective and would be difficult to enforce. The Camden County Health Department’s most recent COVID count update on 11/25 confirmed 2534 total cases since March 2020, 521 active COVID cases and 47 total deaths related to COVID.



As of Monday 11/30, Miller County has confirmed that they will be following a similar path as Camden County and will not enforce a facemask mandate. Miller County Health Department Administrator Michael Herbert said Monday that, while they have no plans for such enforcement, they do still strongly encourage residents to use a facemask in public.



“We recommend schools and businesses to adopt mask policies and strongly encourage the general public to respect the business’s efforts to keep their staff and patrons safe,” Herbert said.



Herbert went on to provide up-to-date numbers in the county’s fight against the virus. He says cases did peak in November as they faced close to 200 active COVID-19 cases, which was most likely a result of Halloween activities. As of 11/30, Miller County had nearly 100 active cases, but anticipate it to rise significantly over the next few days due to Thanksgiving gatherings. Christmas Holiday gatherings are expected to surge case numbers once more. Nine Miller County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 41 residents have suffered COVID-19 related deaths.



Miller County Commissioner Tom Wright also confirmed that the county had no future plans to implement a mask mandate, suggesting residents use common sense when in public places. He says that, even if the health department recommended such a mandate be put in place, he would not implement it. Wright worries that the masks are not as effective as people think and that they install a false sense of security for those wearing them.



As for the potential holiday season surge, Wright doesn’t believe the virus is any more cause for concern than any other year. He says, once more, to use common sense and to avoid gatherings if you are sick.



“Just use your head,” Wright said. “God gave it to you for a reason, not just to put a hat on.”



Moving forward, Herbert says the health department’s advice is no different than what is said every day. He says that it is important to know that social gatherings always result in the spread of the disease, especially when they are indoors as they reduce distancing opportunities. Herbert asks residents to please limit gatherings, distance themselves from others and wear a mask when you can’t distance or if around high-risk individuals. When shopping, respect mask policies and wear one.





“It is not your right to enter their store without a mask, it is their right to protect themselves from the hundreds of people they are exposed to throughout their shift,” Herbert said.



Testing remains available at every health care provider in the county and some are now equipped with rapid testing capability, although their supplies might be limited.



Miller County keeps its dashboard updated at millercountyhealth.com.