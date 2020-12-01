This week Camdenton Schools and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Kassie Kurth. Ms. Kurth teaches special education at Hawthorn Elementary. She is quickly becoming a standout in her field. She builds strong relationships with her students and crafts impressive lessons to address student learning. This year, Kassie has taken on the role of case manager and teacher for all of our Hawthorn distance learners who have special education services. In addition to offering virtual learning, she also conducts in-person lessons. Another strength of Ms. Kurth’s is how she conducts evaluation and IEP (individualized education plan) meetings. The meetings are collaborative and Ms. Kurth’s attention to detail when completing the paperwork is impressive. Hawthorn is fortunate to have a teacher of Ms. Kurth’s caliber on staff making a difference.