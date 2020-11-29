Missouri reported 26,274 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Saturday, down 9.6% from the previous week when 29,059 new cases were reported.

Missouri ranked No. 24 among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 1,140,385 reported cases of coronavirus, a decrease of -3.9% from the week before. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.



Across Missouri, cases fell in 83 counties, with the best declines in Jackson, Jasper and Clay counties.



The share of Missouri test results that came back positive was 17.8% in the latest week, compared with 24.3% in the week before, a USA TODAY Network analysis of COVID Tracking Project data shows. In the latest week, 143,080 tests were administered; a week earlier, that figure was 129,983. Experts say it is important to look at the share of tests that come back positive, not just case counts, to get a better idea of whether the rate of new infections is changing or if differences in testing are playing a role.



The World Health Organization says places should be conducting enough tests to have fewer than 5% coming back positive. Places where the percentage is higher could struggle to complete contact tracing soon enough to prevent spread of the virus.



Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Mississippi, Madison and Putnam counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 5,094 cases; St. Charles County, with 2,016 cases; and Kansas City County, with 1,927. Weekly case counts rose in 30 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in St. Louis City, Buchanan and Audrain counties.



In the state, 270 people died in the latest week. In the previous week, 187 people died.



A total of 299,095 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 3,844 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 13,244,417 people have tested positive and 266,047 people have died.



Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.