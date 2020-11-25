Deputies responded Monday to the area of Honeysuckle Rd, off Horseshoe Bend Parkway reference a burglary. During the investigation, deputies and detectives developed a male and female suspect.

On 11/23/2020, deputies responded to the area of Honeysuckle Rd, off Horseshoe Bend Parkway reference a burglary. During the investigation, deputies and detectives developed a male and female suspect. As a result of the investigation, the female subject was located and placed on a 24-hour hold. The male subject was also located and arrested for outstanding warrants. Both individuals were transported to the Camden County Detention Facility. Deputies located the stolen items from the theft and return them to the victim.

Carey J Duncan age 41 of Lake Ozarks was charged with Felony 2nd Degree Burglary, Felony Stealing, and given a surety bond of $5000.00.

Calvin D Thrasher age 49 of Eldon was arrested on Felony Fail to Appear warrants and Contempt of Court warrants with no bond.