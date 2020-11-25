Starting Nov. 20, Lake Regional Hospital will replace HVAC equipment located on the hospital roof. This project will require setting up a crane in parking lot B in front of the main hospital entrance. As a result, there will be temporary parking adjustments until Dec. 21.

Throughout the construction period, the section of driveway that runs between parking lot B and the hospital will be closed. The public should enter the hospital campus one of two ways: 1) by using the Emergency Department entrance and parking on the top level of the parking garage or 2) by entering from Osage Beach Parkway, following Hospital Drive toward the water tower and parking in lot A in front of the Medical Office Building. The main canopy area will remain open to drop passengers off at the main entrance. Lake Regional Cancer Center parking will not be affected. Visit lakeregional.com/parkingupdate to view a map of the adjustments.

The project also will require temporary closures of public hallways on the hospital’s third floor, including Sleep Medicine and the hospital’s third floor conference rooms. Please watch for signage and direction from staff.

“We understand this project will create temporary inconveniences for the public and our staff, but we are taking these measures to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Jimmy Miller, Lake Regional’s Engineering manager. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding as we work to keep Lake Regional’s facilities in top working order.”

