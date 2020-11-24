As research and development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines continue to show promising safety and effectiveness findings, Governor Mike Parson today announced the launch of a new vaccine website for Missouri residents.

MOStopsCOVID.com provides Missourians with information regarding the safety of the vaccines, research and production processes, and when they may be eligible for vaccination. The website will also offer additional functionality as vaccines become available.

“It’s been remarkable to learn about the work that has been going on for many months now among scientists and researchers, many of whom are right here in Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “The most important thing we’ve learned about the accelerated development process is that steps have not been eliminated but are instead occurring simultaneously. Safety is not being sacrificed, and it’s important for Missourians to understand this.”

The new website includes answers to common questions Missouri residents may have, such as when they will be able to receive the vaccine and how well it works. It also clarifies misinformation that citizens may have heard about the vaccines.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and partners across the state continue to make preparations in advance of a vaccine arrival, which is anticipated to occur prior to the end of 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has identified the purposes of a COVID-19 vaccine as:

Decrease death and serious disease, Preserve functioning of society, Reduce extra burden that COVID-19 is having on people already facing disparities, and Increase the chance for everyone to enjoy health and well-being.

A vaccine will initially become available in a limited quantity once it is proven safe and effective, approved for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA, and when the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has provided its recommendations on the use of the vaccines.

In August, a large group of more than 75 state team members, 10 Missouri National Guardsmen, and 50 federal and local partners began working together to develop Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine response plan. The plan was finalized and submitted to the CDC in October.

“Missouri got a very early start preparing for vaccinations because we think it’s our best path to getting to a better place,” DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said. “This process is one that has continued to evolve, and we are committed to providing Missourians with the information they need as quickly as we can provide it. Information is empowering, and personal choices made during this public health emergency can positively impact yourself, those around you, and your entire community.”

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccine developments, visit MOStopsCOVID.com.