With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s looking as though this year will be operating a bit differently than in the past. As the COVID pandemic rages on with little signs of slowing down, many families are opting out of large gatherings or traveling state to state. If you find yourself or your family without a traditional source of Thanksgiving dinner, these lake area locations may be your best bet to grab some free holiday meals.

-St. Anthony Catholic Church (1874 MO-5, Camdenton) will celebrate its 15th annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner by offering free meals to the community. Due to COVID, this year’s meal will be offered curbside but delivery to those unable to pick up can be made. Curbside pickup will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. To request a home-delivered meal, call Joyce Robins at 573-317-0121. For further information call Lisa Black-Schwandt at 573-216-0209. -The Serving Table in Camdenton (1163 S. Business, MO-5, Camdenton, MO) will be having a free community Thanksgiving meal on November 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This event is open to the whole community. Call 573-263-0557 for more information.

-Locust Baptist Church (9277 Webb Road, Versailles) is hosting a free community Thanksgiving meal at 4:00 p.m. The meal will be a potluck, so bring a dish if you’d like. Everyone is welcome to join.

-Lake House 13 (98 Oasis Circle, Sunrise Beach) will be hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who wishes to attend. Their regular menu will not be available but they will be serving Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, and green beans. If you’re able and willing to bring a dish to contribute, it is welcome. They plan to open their doors at noon, have dinner around 2:00 p.m. and close at 5:00 p.m.

-The annual Eldon community Thanksgiving Day dinner will be served on a drive-thru, carryout or delivery basis from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. There will be no dining inside. For delivery contact, call Debbie Nelson at (573) 280-4956.