As early as this week, some of the businesses located in King's Plaza that suffered damage from straight-line winds more than a week ago, could be ready to re-open. Randy's Frozen Custard, an iconic Lake of the Ozarks fixture, is expected to be the first business to re-open followed by several more that are on that same end of the complex. The building, which includes about 12 businesses, has not been condemned. According to information provided by the city, some of the businesses sustained more damage than others and need to be inspected by structural engineers. For those businesses, the city has deemed them dangerous and unsafe until a determination is made that it is safe to re-enter. Rumors that the city has condemned the building and are bulldozing it are not true. City officials said the owners of the building would be the ones to make that decision. At this point, the city has not been given any indication from the owners that they intend to do that.