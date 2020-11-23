State Representative Elect Bruce Sassmann, R-Bland, and State Representative Elect Bennie Cook, R-Houston, will officially begin their first term in the Missouri House when the 101st General Assembly convenes Jan. 6.

State Representative Elect Bruce Sassmann, R-Bland, and State Representative Elect Bennie Cook, R-Houston, received an introductory course on the legislative process as part of a new member orientation held at the Missouri State Capitol recently. Sassmann and Cook were part of a group of more than 50 new House members who participated in the week-long orientation program that ran from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20.

“We covered an immense amount of information in a very short period of time and I now have a much better grasp on what awaits me when session begins in January. It’s impossible to learn how to be an effective legislator in a one-week time frame, but I now have a much deeper understanding of the process as well as detailed knowledge of the resources available to me as a legislator that will allow me to better serve the people of the 62nd district,” Sassmann said.

During the orientation, newly-elected members were educated on a wide range of topics related to their upcoming duties as state representatives. They attended informational sessions regarding the legislative process, the rules of the house, and proper floor motions and decorum. Members also were briefed on topics such as services provided by House staff as well as general administrative issues associated with maintaining an office. In addition, the members elect participated in mock committee hearings as well as a mock legislative session.

“It was truly a wonderful experience to meet the people I will be working with in Jefferson City, and though we come from different backgrounds and different parts of the state, I look forward to seeing how we all will come together to make our great state even better,” Cook said. “I’m happy to stand with these fine folks from our region and look forward to working with them, and serving the people of the 142nd district.”

Sassman represents House District 62, which includes Phelps, Osage, Maries, Miller, Cole, Gasconade and Crawford counties. Cook represents House District 142, which consists of Phelps, Texas, Howell and Pulaski counties.

Sassman and Cook will officially begin their first terms in the Missouri House when the 101st General Assembly convenes Jan. 6.