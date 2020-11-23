Zachary and Kassi Brown are proud to announce the birth of their second child, Quincy Rhea Brown.

Zachary and Kassi Brown are proud to announce the birth of their second child, Quincy Rhea Brown. Quincy was born at 10:35 pm on July 30, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. She weighed 7.4 lbs and was 19.5 inches long. Quincy was welcomed home by her two-year old sister Blakely DeLynn Brown.

Zachary and Kassi were both born and raised in the lake area and graduated from Camdenton High School. Zachary graduated from the University of Missouri - Columbia with a Master’s Degree in Accounting and he is presently a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) at William Keepers LLC in Columbia, Missouri. Kassi is finishing her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.

Quincy’s proud grandparents are: Steve and Paula Brown of Osage Beach, Missouri; and Keith and Annette Denny of Camdenton, Missouri.