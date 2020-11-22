A Stover woman was injured Saturday afternoon when her vehicle overturned on Victoria Drive, just north of Grain Drive in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Autumn Vanegas, 22, was eastbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Venture when she failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the left side of the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn before coming to a rest on the driver's side. Vanegas was minorly injured and was transported to Bothwell Hospital by ambulance.

The Chevrolet Venture was moderately damaged and towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in its response.