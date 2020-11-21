A Lebanon man was injured Friday afternoon when his vehicle overturned on Route MM, just east of Shawnee Bend One in Camden County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 23-year-old Jose Javier Meija-Sanchez was westbound in a 1999 Ford Ranger when he traveled off the right side of the roadway. Meija-Sanchez overcorrected, causing the vehicle to skid, and proceeded to travel off the left side of the road before overturning. Meija-Sanchez, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was minorly injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Lake West Ambulance.

The Ford Ranger was totaled and towed from the scene.