A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Brandon Zimmerman, 40, was southbound in a 2019 Indian Scout Motorcycle when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and was ejected along with an unnamed passenger. Zimmerman, who was wearing a safety device, received moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Miller County EMS. The unnamed passenger was not injured.

The motorcycle had minor damage and was towed by private party.