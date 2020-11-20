Kendall Lee YoungBear, “Wambli Hoksina” (Eagle Boy), 29, of Fort Totten, ND, began his journey to the Spirit World on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Sanford on Broadway Medical Center in Fargo, ND.

Kendall Lee YoungBear, “Wambli Hoksina” (Eagle Boy), 29, of Fort Totten, ND, began his journey to the Spirit World on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Sanford on Broadway Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, ND, on Friday, Nov. 20 from 4 until 7 p.m. and continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. with final review at 9:30 a.m. The procession to Lighthouse Cemetery will leave at 10 a.m. on Saturday from City Plaza in Devils Lake. A Graveside Service will be at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Cemetery, Fort Totten on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Young officiating. Kendall will be laid to rest beside his dad, Curtis. Kendall Lee was born in Devils Lake on Jan. 22, 1991, to the proud parents, Curtis and Joyce (Thomas) YoungBear. Kendall went to Oberon School up until 8th grade, then attended Minnewaukan School, graduating in 2009. He continued his education at Cankdeska Cikana Community College where he made the Dean’s List for carpentry in the year of 2012. Kendall worked at the Golden Eagle Casino in Kansas and most recently at the Spirit Lake Casino and Resort and Select Inn, both in the Housekeeping Department. Kendall was a loving son, brother and uncle who loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed playing basketball and loved to cook for family and friends. Kendall was always teasing and joking around, he never failed to make you laugh. Kendall especially loved to spend time with his nephew, Junior, family, friends and driving around the countryside. We can’t imagine life without Kendall and we will miss him so very much. Kendall’s family include; his mother, Joyce YoungBear; sisters, Krista Jackson, Kayla YoungBear and Jerilyn YoungBear; special nephews, Junior - the love of his life, Kaydean McKay, Karter Rainbow, Trinity Penorio, Kendrick Jackson, Milford Wewenes Jr. Wewenes; special nieces, LaLani Rainbow, Rosemarie Sherman and Emily Keo, Thelma Wewenes; brother, Corey Valandre; grandpa, Kenneth Dunn; aunts, Marilyn Thomas, Wanda Thomas, Anna Thomas, Cynthia Thomas, Freda Dunn, Alberta Dunn, Colleen Cook, Faye Whitetail and Brenda Whitetail; uncles, Richard Thomas Jr., Adrian Thomas Sr., Terry Dunn, Merle Whitetail, Marin Whitetail and Mori Whitetail; and many cousins. He was welcomed to the Spirit World by those who went before him; his dad, Curtis; grandparents, Florence “Rita” Whitetail, Curtis YoungBear Sr., Richard and Winifred Thomas Sr.; aunts, Cheryl Keo, Annie Rene Thomas, Vivian SpottedHorse and Angeline Alberts; uncles, Casey Thomas, Duane Thomas, Michael Thomas Sr., Timothy Thomas, Milton Thomas and Paul Yankton; and special cousin, Duane Keo. Active Pallbearers will be: Terrell Thomas, Durrell Keo, David Keo, Mitchell Keo, Alton Nestell, Antone Eback, Rafael Barragon, Robert Snell Jr. and Taylor Nestell. Honorary Bearers will be: Joey Robertson, Norma Littleghost, Chelsea Littleghost, Chanoa Nestell and family, Chadd Keo and family, Clint and Cecelia Keo and family, Daniel Peterson, Derek Brown, Shane Eback, Jeremy Rainbow, Casey McKay, Kobe and Kalen Nestell and family, Catherine Howard and Ivan Lovejoy family, Jr. Whitetail family, Merle and Brenda Whitetail. If we forgot to name anyone, it was not intentional. Kendall was a friend to many.