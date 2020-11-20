A Canadian man was injured Thursday afternoon in a collision on Old Highway 54, just east of Ozark Isle Drive in Camden County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2019 Mazda CS5 being driven by Liliana Owen, 57, of Nixa, was pulling out of a private drive and was struck in the side by a 2015 Yamaha FZ09 being operated by Brandt Whatley, 24, of Brussels, Ontario, Canada. Whatley received moderate injuries and was transported by private conveyance to Lake Regional Hospital while Owen was not reported to have any injuries. Both were wearing safety devices.

Both the Yamaha FZ09 and Mazda CS5 had extensive damage. The Yamaha FZ09 was towed by private party and the Mazda CS5 was driven from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Office in its response.