A Camdenton man was injured early Friday morning when his vehicle struck a ditch on Horsetail Road, just west of Bethel Avenue in Benton County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Officer Nevin Seaton, 27, of Camdenton, was in southbound in pursuit of a suspect vehicle in a field. Upon attempting to return to the roadway, the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Seaton was driving collided with a ditch, crossed over the roadway and collided with another ditch. Seaton received minor injuries and was transported by Warsaw/Lincoln EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Chevrolet Tahoe had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.