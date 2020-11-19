Orlo Mostad, 82, of Cavalier, ND, joined his beloved wife Lorraine in Heaven on Nov. 12, 2020.

Orlo Mostad, 82, of Cavalier, ND, joined his beloved wife Lorraine in Heaven on Nov. 12, 2020. Due to Covid-19 there will be a private memorial service. Inurnment will be at the Fargo National Cemetery in the spring. Orlo is survived by; his children, Brenda Erickson (Charles Marlen) Henderson, NV, and Jennifer Strickler, Farmington, MN; two beloved granddaughters, Cora and Ariana; his sister, Doreen (Elvin) Thorlakson, Cavalier, ND; and brother, Manferd (Mary) Mostad, Walhalla, ND. Orlo was preceded in death by; his parents; his sisters, Alice Mostad, Norma (Allan) Smith and Charlotte (Hector) Beauchamp; and brothers, Jerdis Mostad, Rollin Mostad and Dennis Mostad. Online obituary and guestbook at www.askewfuneralhome.com.