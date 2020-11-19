Douglas Roland Smith, age 84, of Sheyenne, ND, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND.

Douglas Roland Smith, age 84, of Sheyenne, ND, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. Visitation was Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford, ND. Private Funeral Service was held Thursday, Nov. 19 at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. Burial was Thursday, Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. at the Nystrom Cemetery, rural Sheyenne. (Family and friends wishing to join the procession to the cemetery. We left the funeral home at 2 p.m.). He was born on Midway Farm, which was still his home, on Dec. 9, 1935, to Floyd and Anne (Jacobsen) Smith. He went to Rocky Mountain School No. 2 just down the road from home. He rode his horse to school many times. After graduating from 8th grade he entered the New Rockford High School. He was a busy student as he played saxophone in the school band then getting the nickname “12th Street Rag”. After graduation Douglas enrolled in the Winter Short Ag Course at NDSU. Upon returning in 1953, he began farming and purchased two registered Polled Herefords to start the foundation of Midway Polled Herefords. In 1970, he sold Polled Hereford breeding stock to Chile and in more recent years to Kazakhstan. He loved to work the land and had a love for raising the Polled Hereford seed stock, which his family still raises from his original herd. Finding out that he had a yearning to take flying lessons, he bought his first plane. He tried three other planes before finding his love of a Cessna 172. He enjoyed giving rides in his plane, especially to kids. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1959, he married the love of his life, Ann Bonderson of Sheyenne. To this union they had two sons, James and William. Doug and Ann enjoyed traveling and visited over 30 states and Canada. Over the years he has been on the Eddy County Crop Improvement Board, President of the North Dakota Polled Hereford Association, was awarded the Soil Conservation Award, Outstanding Young Farmer Award and in 1992 was awarded the Polled Hereford Man of the Year for North Dakota. He also had a love of music. He had his own band for 20 plus years playing for weddings and clubs all over the state. In his later years he enjoyed entertaining at several nursing homes. He had special relationships with his two granddaughters, Kate and Whitney, as they lived on the same farm, and now also his two great-grandchildren, Will and Andie, who are the sixth generation to live on Midway Farm. As an only child, Doug also had special relationships with his cousins, Robert, Nick, and Don Holthe, Eileen (Holthe) Patrick, Ellen (Smith) Messner, Lester Smith, Erland Bergland and Leona (Bergland) Bouret. Doug is survived by; his wife of 61 years, Ann; his sons, James Smith, Fargo, and William (Karen) Smith, Sheyenne; granddaughters, Kate (Austin) Langley, Warwick, Whitney (Jacob) Burkhardsmeier; and great-grandchildren, Will and Andie Burkhardsmeier, all of Sheyenne; and we can’t forget his beloved dog, Taz. Doug was preceded in death by; his parent, in-laws, many musician friends and fellow Polled Hereford breeders.