Claytus J. Mattern, age 77, of Rugby, ND, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Sanford Health Center in Fargo, ND. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rugby with burial in the church cemetery. He was born to Peter and Elizabeth (Jaeger) Mattern on Nov. 17, 1942, at the Good Samarian Hospital in Rugby. Claytus was raised in the rural farm home of his parents, north of Rugby and graduated from Rugby High School, the class of 1960, and furthered his agriculture education for a year in Fargo. On May 18, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ilene Black at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Fulda, ND. The couple made their home on a farm in Meyer Township, Pierce County where they raised their family of four boys. As a young man, he would go south with his parents to do custom combining there, worked for Schultz and Linsay Construction, drove semi for his brother-in-law, Orris Halvorson of Pleasant Lake Grain. Later he worked for Bickler’s Jack and Jill where he learned the meat cutting trade which eventually led him to start his own business out at the farm. He and Ilene worked the butcher shop for the next 40 years, developing an area reputation for their sausage along with other products. If not enough to keep him out of trouble, he farmed and ranched from 1965 to 2017 when he semi-retired in words only! In March of 2019, he was diagnosed with cancer, but it never stopped him from enjoying life and people. On July 4, 2020, one of his highlights was to drive his John Deere 4020 in the parade which, his son Lawrence and his sons restored for Claytus in 2019. He was continually active in the Rugby Community, a member of Little Flower Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and with the Cursillo programs in Harvey and Belcourt, ND. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was well known for his out of proportion stories and never forgot a joke. At a gathering, if you did not know Claytus at first, you would know him before you left, this was his gift to all his many friends, he never forgot you. He was a great loving husband, father, grandfather, friend and especially enjoyed teasing Ilene. Claytus is survived by; his wife, Ilene of 56 years; four sons, Vince, Lawrence (Debbie) Steven (Vita), all of Rugby, and LeRoy (Tamara) of Willow City; ten grandchildren, Rachael, Ashley (Michael), Erica (Keith), Christy (Lee), Matthew, Carson, Katelyn, Tyler (Jacelyn), Jesse and Aleah; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth of Rugby; a sister, Diane Burkhart of New Kensington, PA; former daughter-in-law, Bonnie Mattern; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by; sisters, Donna (Walt) Winson and Irene (Orris) Hlavorson; brother-in-law, Ray Burkhart; sister-in-law, Wanda Mattern; nephews, Wayne Mattern and Tim Thorp; and his parents.