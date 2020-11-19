Angela “Angie” M. Ziegler, 86, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 15, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake.

Angela “Angie” M. Ziegler, 86, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 15, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake. Mass of Christian Burial for Angie’s family will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake with Reverend Steven Wirth, Associate Pastor, St. Joseph Catholic Church celebrating the Mass. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/stjosephdvl. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Walk through visitation was held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home from 4 until 6:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks are required. Angela Marie was born on Jan. 22, 1934, on the home farm in Orin, ND, to Joe and Magdalena (Schaan) Vetsch. She was the oldest of eight children. Angela attended country school in Balta, ND, grades 1-3 where they spoke little English. The teacher would correct her to speak English not German. The family moved to Devils Lake, ND, in 1942, where she attended St. Mary’s Academy. She then went to work for North Western Bell Telephone Company as a long-distance operator. Angie met Leo Ziegler at a dance in Starkweather, ND. They married Oct. 7, 1954, in Devils Lake at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They operated farms at the “Knuckles”, later Penn, ND, and in 1961 moved to the farm north of Devils Lake. In 1997, they retired and moved into Devils Lake. Along with being a devoted farm wife, selling eggs and cream, tending a huge garden and canning the produce, she always had a delicious meal on the table. She hosted many family holidays and events and there was always room at the table for just one more. She was the best cook ever. Angie also enjoyed working outside the home. She worked at Leever’s Super Value, Bob’s Bargain Mart, Bell Drugstore, and retired from the Dakota Boys Ranch 2nd Chance Store. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Altar Society and the choir, and was active with St. Joseph school and the Foresters. She was an accomplished bridge and pinochle player. In their younger years, the family enjoyed camping trips and family picnics of fried chicken she had raised on the farm. Angie loved her Lord, her family and treasured her dear friends. Her loving family include; her husband, Leo of 66 years; children, Jim (Mary) Ziegler of Devils Lake, Jean Corbett, Fargo, ND, Michael Ziegler, Devils Lake, and Lisa (Philip) Windjue, West Fargo, ND; nine grandchildren, Matthew (Cindy) Ziegler, Marland (Laura) Ziegler and Andrew Ziegler, Corinne Corbett and Conner (Sara) Corbett, Wyatt Ziegler and Savanna (Jordan) Brathen, Alex (Tayler) Windjue and Krista (Layne) Egan; six great-grandchildren, Nathan, Ryan, Jocelyn, Steven, Colin and Cameron; brothers and sisters, Ron (Darla) Vetsch and Gloria (David) Knudsen all of Devils Lake, James (Jean) Vetsch, Bismarck, ND, Joe (Lisa) Vetsch and Patty (Hal) Crawford all of Devils Lake; brother-in-law, Clayton Braaten of Bemidji, MN; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by; her sisters and brother-in-law, Grace Braaten and Judy and Richard Arends.