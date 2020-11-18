Phelps Health is working with Greater Rolla Area Charitable Enterprise and Good Samaritan of the Ozarks this fall to provide holiday meals to more than 260 families in need.

Phelps Health employees and volunteers, along with local community groups and businesses, were encouraged to donate nonperishable food items or donate money to purchase turkeys during the 10th annual “Basket of Thanksgiving” food drive held from Oct. 5 through Nov. 5, 2020.

A total of 265 baskets of food were filled, with one basket feeding a family of four. This year’s total surpassed the 232 baskets donated in 2019.

Phelps Health also purchased gift cards for families to buy turkeys or hams to complement the food items donated, so area families had all of the items needed to make a holiday meal.

The donated food was given to Greater Rolla Area Charitable Enterprise, in Rolla, and Good Samaritan of the Ozarks, in Waynesville. These organizations will distribute the collected meals to local families in need for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Phelps Health employees and volunteers along with many community organizations and businesses contributed to the food drive.

Brewer Science employees donated a total of 67 baskets plus additional food pantry items, and gave monetary donations. Terry and Paula Brewer provided matching funds to complement what employees gave.

Other businesses and groups that donated include the following:

· Department of Mental Health-Rolla Office

· Drury University-Rolla Campus

· Edward Jones-Jessica Barron

· Greentree Christian Church-Women’s Group

· Menards

· Preferred Hospice

· Results Radio

· Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce

· Rolla Family Dentistry

· Show-Me Outdoor Media

· Southern Bank

Several individuals from the community donated food items, too.

“This was our 10th year holding this food drive, and we had several new community businesses that stepped up to help,” said Tracy Limmer, Phelps Health community relations manager. “With the additional donations, we are able to help more families this year. We want to thank everyone who contributed.”

The Phelps Health Mission Possible group sponsors the annual food drive.