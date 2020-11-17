“Apprenticeships are a valuable tool in closing the skills-gap, providing access to employment opportunities for student/workers while assuring they are prepared for a specific job within the employer's organization,” said Michael Rogg, SFCC's Technical Education and Workforce Innovation dean.

In early November, Gov. Mike Parson recognized the importance of Registered Apprenticeship programs by issuing a proclamation declaring Nov. 9-13 as Registered Apprenticeship Appreciation and Awareness Week to coincide with the sixth National Apprenticeship Week. State Fair Community College celebrated the event by recognizing the growing number of students in SFCC’s apprenticeship program with gift bags.

“Apprenticeships are a valuable tool in closing the skills-gap, providing access to employment opportunities for student/workers while assuring they are prepared for a specific job within the employer’s organization,” said Michael Rogg, SFCC’s Technical Education and Workforce Innovation dean. “Data shows well designed apprenticeship programs increase worker retention and productivity.”

Apprenticeship programs are for people of all ages who want to earn a salary while they learn and gain real skills. These programs offer employers the ability to strengthen and build their workforce and provide a tailored high-quality talent pipeline.

“The SFCC Apprenticeship program has well designed programs that lead to the future of our workforce. Students from all walks of life are able to enter the program and become successful in the field they want to pursue,” SFCC’s apprenticeship coordinator, Sarah Manuel, said in a news release Tuesday.

SFCC currently offers the following registered apprenticeship programs: Industrial Electrical Maintenance, Precision Machining, Welding, Engineering Design Technology, Construction Management, Robotics and Automation Tech, Millwright, Commercial Driver’s License, First-Line Supervisor and Digital Media Marketing.

Funding for SFCC’s Apprenticeship program is provided by a MoAMP grant from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration. For more information on how to enroll in the program as a student or employer, contact Lori Blalock, SFCC’s Apprenticeship program director, at (660) 596-7135, email apprenticeships@sfccmo.edu or visit www.sfccmo.edu/apprenticeships.