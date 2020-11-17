A $3 win becomes $55,558 win for St. James woman

Hope Dell doesn’t play the lottery often, but when she does, she likes to use her winnings to buy more Scratchers tickets. That was the case when she purchased a Missouri Lottery “5X Bingo” Scratchers ticket at her local BP, 801 N. Jefferson St. in St. James, and it led to one of the game’s top prizes.

At the time, though, Dell didn’t realize she had just bought a winning ticket worth $55,558.

“I didn’t even realize that I had won on it,” she said. “I thought I’d won $3.”

It was her mother who broke the good news to her, after Dell had asked her to check the ticket for her at the store. They then drove to another Lottery retailer to scan the ticket again, and it started to sink in.

“It’s kind of crazy, actually,” she added.

“5X Bingo” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $4.4 million in unclaimed prizes, including three additional top prizes of $55,558.

Dell, who claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Jefferson City regional office on Nov. 5, said her winnings were likely to go toward a car and a new house.

According to the Missouri Lottery, in FY20, players in Phelps County won more than $7.6 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $737,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.