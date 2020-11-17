Despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 virus, the Bonebrake Center of Nature and History will host the 29th annual Cookie Walk.

Residents are invited to walk around the house and fill a basket with a wide variety of luscious homemade cookies and pay by the pound, in more ways than one, between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Bonebrake Center.

This is a popular activity, with more than 75 dozen homemade goodies donated by Salem's best cookie bakers, so members of the community are advised to come early and pick out their favorites to take home to serve to guests and family during this holiday season.

Volunteers will safely package up residents choices. The Bonebrake Center of Nature and History is asking that participants practice social distancing and wear masks. If the weather is bad or community members cannot get out, delivery may be possible. Please contact Libby Sanders at 247-0279 for more information. The Bonebrake Center of Nature and History is located at 601 N. Hickory St., in Salem.