A Versailles man was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday afternoon when his vehicle traveled off Highway 5, just south of the South Route TT junction in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Justin Dane, 20, was northbound in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado when he drove off the east side of the roadway and through a field. The vehicle continued, crossing Route TT, and came to rest in another field. Dane, who was not wearing a safety device, received moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Chevrolet Silverado had moderate damage and was driven from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in its response.