A Versailles man was seriously injured Friday night after falling asleep at the wheel and striking a tree on Highway 135, just 1.2 miles north of Webb Road in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Aaron Hudson, 50, was heading south in a 1992 Honda Civic when he fell asleep, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway where it struck a fence and a tree. Hudson, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by Mid-Mo Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital to treat his serious injuries.

The Honda Civic was totaled and towed from the scene.