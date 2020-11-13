Martina “Candy” Carmel Robertson, “Cante was’te kici waunsida Winyan” (Good Hearted Woman with Compassion), 65, of Fort Totten, ND, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Martina “Candy” Carmel Robertson, “Cante was’te kici waunsida Winyan” (Good Hearted Woman with Compassion), 65, of Fort Totten, ND, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Martina “Candy” was born on Aug. 15, 1955, daughter of Norma and Richard Cavanaugh. Martina and her siblings grew up in the Crow Hill and Fort Totten areas. Candy graduated from Ft. Totten High School in 1974, with honors of Salutatorian, and after high school she worked at a variety of places such as Dakota Tribal Industries, an Early Childhood Educator for 20 years, and a foster parent for over ten years. In 1975, Candy gave birth to her first born child, her son, Russell “Tonch” Cavanaugh, and they have always had a close bond. Candy met the love of her life, Mark Robertson, in 1983 and they were married in 1984. Together, Candy and Mark had two daughters, Norma and Markie Robertson; sons, Joseph Robertson, Shobie Hawk Shaw Sr. (adopted) and James Lovejoy Jr. (adopted). Candy and Mark have had many foster children over the years. Due to illness in 2016, Candy could no longer work but she enjoyed her time at home and loved her time with her grandchildren, listening to their basketball games on the radio and hearing about their football games. Candy was very close with her siblings and often told stories of she and her brother Rudy, either playing basketball or riding horse. Candy had the most generous heart and would often give without expecting anything in return. Candy had a deep love and devotion to all her grandchildren, Eric “Herbie” Hunt, Kohlby Charles Cavanaugh, Nathaniel “Pengy” King, JaeShawn “Big J” Shaw, Vincent “Vinnie” Shaw, Shobie Jr., Howard, KeShawn, LeOndro and Yuriah Cavanaugh, Cheryl Carmel Keo, Mitchell Keo Jr., Arionna and Tawny Shaw, Damien Shaw, Lawrence Shaw, Rhianon Shaw, Adrienne Feather, Jaylynn Lovejoy, and her wild little sidekick, Athena Jules Shaw. Candy could not go without saying how proud she was of all her grandkids. Throughout Candy’s life she made many close life-long friendships and had many best friends. Her most favorite was Lynsanna “Zanna” Littlewind. Candy’s loving family includes; her other half - her husband, Mark Robertson; daughters, Norma “Julius” Robertson, Markie Robertson, Joseph Robertson, Russell Cavanaugh, Shobie Hawk Shaw Sr., James “Shayleen” Lovejoy Jr.; siblings, Janice “Vincent” Cavanaugh, Connie “Ronnie” Rainbow, Margaret Cavanaugh, Tammy “Richard” Rainbow, Bernadette “Daryel” Bergrud, Myron Sam Lambert and Sharon Rainbow; godson, Tyler John Rainbow; adopted traditional sons, Vernon Spottedbird Sr. and Timothy Cloud; close cousins, Blanche Lambert, Kimmie Cavanaugh, Art Carmona, and Lindsey Onebear; uncle, Vernon “Velma” Lambert Sr.; aunt, Pam Rainbow; many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. Candy was preceded in death by; her parents; brothers, Rudy Cavanaugh, Julius Rainbow Jr., Bernard Rainbow, Richard Cavanaugh, Howard Cavanaugh, Russell Cavanaugh, Victor Rainbow; sister, Allura Karen Rainbow; stepdad, Julius Rainbow Sr.; nephew, Vincent “Suma” Shaw; children, Rustine Jamie Littleghost, Rustin James Littleghost, Lizzie CrowEagle, Mark Jr. and Richard Martin. Wake was Thursday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. all at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Fort Totten. Friends joined the procession from New Rockford to St. Michael gathered on the St. Jerome’s road, Fort Totten, prior to 4:15 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Fort Totten. Burial at the St. Jerome’s Catholic Cemetery, Fort Totten.