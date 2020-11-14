Oh, what fun it is to drive-thru Warm Springs Ranch during the holidays!

Warm Springs Ranch welcomes guests to celebrate its first-ever drive-thru Holiday Lights celebration from the comfort of their vehicles. The new holiday experience kicks off November 27 and runs through December 30.

“The holidays wouldn’t be complete without visiting the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, and this year our Holiday Lights are a little different as we give guests their first-ever opportunity to drive thru the Ranch’s picturesque views right alongside the Clydesdales,” said Jeff Knapper, Director of Heritage at Anheuser-Busch. “The new Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Experience allows visitors to enjoy the property from the comfort of their own vehicles, gazing at the captivating views of Warm Springs Ranch transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays.”

Forget the reindeer! Guests will witness groups of geldings as they drive past the Clydesdale travel trucks, sparkling with lights. From there, guests will continue to the Clydesdale pastures where they’ll meet the mares and foals. Finally, guests will enjoy a brightly lit barn and a wagon display radiating with beautiful lights. Visitors can tune into the radio and enjoy festive holiday music as they drive through the brilliant lights display spanning across the scenic property.

Guests can enhance their Holiday Lights experience this year by purchasing a family bundle online ahead of their visit. Several bundle options are available for purchase and will be waiting for visitors when they arrive at the Ranch. For those guests who purchase one of the bundles, there will also be a “Golden Ticket” randomly placed within one bundle per night. Guests who purchase any of the bundle options will have a chance to win the “Golden Ticket” which will be redeemable for four general tours during the 2021 season. There will be one “Golden Ticket” winner per day.

Bundle One includes - One Clydesdale plush ($10 each)

Bundle Two includes - One Clydesdale plush and one ornament ($20 each)

Bundle Three includes - One Clydesdale plush, one ornament, and one dalmatian plush ($30 each)

Tickets for the Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Experience are $20 per vehicle, with the opportunity to purchase additional packages in advance online. Due to the nature of the experience, buses, RVs and motorcycles will not be allowed. Reservations are required and can be made ahead of time online at www.warmspringsranch.com. If inclement weather occurs during the event, the Holiday Lights experience will be closed for that evening and guests will receive a full refund for their booking.