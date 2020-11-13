Left to right, top to bottom:

8th Grade

Gia Galaviz is the daughter of Monica Galaviz. Gia sings in the OMS choir, is active in wrestling and track and was the football cheerleading manager. She likes to be outside playing soccer and hanging out with her family. Her favorite class at OMS is weights. Gia’s strength of organizer helps with getting schoolwork done and turned in on time. Gia tries to be a helpful friend and classmate to those around her.

Jason Colonius is the son of Donna and Art Colonius. Jason participates in football and basketball at OMS. He enjoys hanging out with friends, exploring the woods and playing sports. Jason’s favorite class at OMS is Osage Grown. Jason’s strength of competing serves him well both in the classroom and in sports as he always tries to do his best. Jason sees himself as a focused person and friend who works well with many people and takes responsibility for completing tasks.

7th Grade

Lauren Adkins is the daughter of Baron and Erica Adkins. She is active in choir, band and tennis at OMS. Lauren enjoys playing the piano, drawing and painting. Her favorite classes at OMS are science and language arts. Lauren has the strength of achieving which is evident in being honored as a student of the month for her good grades and excellent work in the classroom. Lauren is seen as a dependable friend and classmate who can be counted on for anything.

Maverick Trusty is the son of Daniel and Maegan Trusty. He plays basketball and football at OMS and is a member of the band. Maverick loves to hunt and play video games when he has free time. His favorite class at OMS is math. Maverick’s strength of competing helps him excel at sports and in the classroom. He is a very goal oriented person who likes to do his best and strives to get good grades.

6th grade

Jocelyn Kile is the daughter of Jeff and Ashley Kile. She enjoys basketball, volleyball, band and choir and is on the student council. She loves to read, to be outside and to hang out with her brother. Her favorite subject is band, of course! One of Jocelyn’s strengths is confidence which shows in her ability to work through tough assignments or situations. She is a positive person and is known by her friends as “overly happy.”

Jacob Ernst is the son of Zak and Adrean Ernst. Zak participates in band, choir and basketball. He loves to play basketball whenever he has an opportunity. His favorite class at OMS is math. His main strength is confidence, which he uses every day at school, while doing his homework or taking a test. Friends see him as someone who is always willing to help them out.

