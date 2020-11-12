Jeannine M. Westby, 91, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of the Egeland, ND, area passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake.

Jeannine M. Westby, 91, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of the Egeland, ND, area passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake. Funeral Services for Jeannine will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake with Reverend Robert Buechler officiating. Funeral Services will be live streamed. Visitation and time to express condolences and visit with family will be held on Monday, Nov. 16 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Egeland Cemetery. Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Egeland Cemetery. Please keep your health and safety and that of others in mind when attending any of the services. The family thanks you so much for your prayerful support and many acts of kindness these past weeks. God Bless You. Jeannine was born to Vern and Irene (Stiles) Gable on March 11, 1929. She grew up on family farms in Rolette Township and attended elementary schools in that area. She graduated from Rolette High School and attended nurses training at St. Michael’s School of Nursing Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Later she worked at Rolette Hospital and Towner Country Nursing Home in Cando, ND, and as a special duty nurse for a few patients. Being a caregiver was always a part of her life and who she was. In 1948, she married Ben Westby and in 1955 and 1957 they were blessed with two sons, Kelly and Dennis. She was a devoted wife and mother. After moving to the Egeland area, she became a member of the Lakeview Lutheran Church. She was active in the ladies’ aid, taught Sunday school for many years and was the church treasurer. She was devoted to her family and so enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they brought her so much joy. She always liked cooking and baking and having family and friends in for meals, and the coffee pot was always on. She was very interested in politics and a big fan of UND sports. She wasn’t afraid to express her opinion but was open to hearing the other side too. Jeannine is survived by; her son, Kelly and his wife, Renae Westby of Cando; two grandchildren Jason (Amber) Westby and Kari Treleaven; five great-grandchildren, Espen, Tameka, Gianna, Afton and Elliana; sister, Colleen Severtson; and many nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by; her husband, Ben on June 12, 1995; son, Dennis; parents; sisters, Lenore Foss and Donna Cote.