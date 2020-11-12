Due to the subject hallucinating, he was transported to Lake Regional Hospital and later released to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

On 11/11/20 deputies responded to the area of Antique Road reference windows being smashed out of a residence. Shortly after clearing the call, deputies responded to another report in the same area, of a male creating property damage to vehicles. Deputies responded to find a male in his underwear, under the influence of a controlled substance, and using a fire extinguisher to break items. Further investigation revealed the subject to be responsible for multiple property damages of vehicles, docks, and residences in the same area. Due to the subject hallucinating, he was transported to Lake Regional Hospital and later released to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Mark A Stripling age 32 was charged with two counts Property Damage and given a $2500.00 surety bond. Stripling remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility. More charges are expected as more investigation continues.