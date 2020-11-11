According to the victim, she had been given a controlled substance by a male and sexually assaulted while she was incapacitated.

On 11/09/2020, deputies investigated a sexual assault against a female victim. According to the victim, she had been given a controlled substance by a male and sexually assaulted while she was incapacitated. During the investigation, a suspect was located and arrested. He was transported to the Camden County Sheriffs Correctional Facility and placed on a 24-hour hold.

Michael H Krugman age 53 of Camdenton was charged with Felony 2nd Degree Rape and Felony Domestic Assault. He remains in the Camden County Correctional Facility on a $50,000.00 surety bond.