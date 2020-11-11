A Jefferson City woman was injured Tuesday afternoon when a turkey struck her vehicle on Highway 50, just east of Quail Road in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Yarelis Sotos Cortes, 31, was heading east in a 2014 Ram 1500 when a turkey flew into the path of her vehicle, struck the windshield and entered the vehicle, striking Sotos Cortes. Sotos Cortes, who was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries and was transported by Mid Mo Ambulance to Capital Region Medical Center.

The 2014 Ram 1500 had minor damage and was towed from the scene.