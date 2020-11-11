As of Wednesday, November 11, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

As of Wednesday, November 11, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The last social media update from the health department in Camden County came on October 30, reporting a total number of 1,767 COVID-19 cases since March 21. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, that number has now risen to 1,942 cases as of Wednesday morning. DHSS reports that 41 people have been lost to the virus and the last post on October 30 stated there were 263 cases considered active by the department. According to DHSS, a total of 14,7623 total tests had been issued through November 11 and there has been 197 cases reported in the last week with a daily average of 28.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Wednesday afternoon by the health department was at 1,293 of which 170 remain active and 1,089 have recovered. To date, there have been 83 total hospitalizations with 15 currently hospitalized and 34 deaths so far. Of the 34 who have passed, 23 were reported to be from long term care facilities. A total of 9,410 tests have been issued through November 3, according to DHSS, and the county has seen 142 cases in the past week with a daily average of 20.

The latest figures reported from Morgan County in a Facebook post on November 11 stated there were 922 total cases with 149 remaining active and a total of 759 who have recovered. A total of 16 cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 14 deaths as of this time. A total of 9,581 tests have been issued in the county through November 11, according to DHSS, with the county seeing 82 cases in the past week and a daily average of 12.

As of November 11, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 220,768 with 25,948 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 3,707 cases per day. There have been 3,323 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 56 occurring in the past week and Missouri has issued a total of 2,707,076 tests.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area, including an interactive COVID-19 map featured as a tab at the top of the website that continually updates itself with data from Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and USA TODAY. There are also interactive graphs featuring data from these same sources as well.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/