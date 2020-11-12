Camdenton R-III School District employees have been recognized as the November Classified Employee of the Week.

Camdenton R-III School District employees have been recognized as the November Classified Employee of the Week. The Classified Employee of the Week is chosen through staff submissions. CCEA members recognize classified employees who have made a difference in their field.

1) Jasmine Scott, Oak Ridge Intermediate Library

Paraprofessional: Jasmine is an asset not only to the library, but also to Oak Ridge Intermediate. Her ability to build relationships with students and staff alone is nothing short of amazing. Jasmine goes above and beyond aiding with technology and assisting with tasks she sees that need to be completed. Whenever anyone in the building needs any type of assistance, she is always willing to jump in and help. Everything Jasmine does, she does with a smile and a positive attitude.

2) Linda Leu, Secretary to the Superintendent

Linda is a super nice person and awesome to work with. She is kind to everyone on the phone and in the office. Linda is always there to answer questions and help you when you need it.

3) Cindy Wismer, Hawthorn Elementary Library Paraprofessional

Each week, Cindy helps pull books for almost 400 students, check them out and deliver them to classrooms. She also helps the Hawthorn librarian coordinate chromebook checkouts for students learning at a distance or quarantined. Cindy always has a smile on her face and a joyful heart. Even in these trying times, she is a ray of light and offers a kind “hello” or “how are you.”

4) Kristin McGuire, Dogwood Elementary Computer Lab Educator

Kristin not only works hard to make her weekly PLTW lessons engaging and exciting for the students, but she has also jumped in as needed to serve as a substitute teacher during the substitute shortage this school year. Kristin always does it with a smile and the students just love her! photos provided