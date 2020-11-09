OATS Transit, a Missouri based not-for-profit transportation provider, announce that they have received a Community Service Grant from the Community Foundation of Central Missouri.

This $1,000 grant will be used toward transportation for seniors and individuals with disabilities in Boone County. OATS Transit provides transportation for medical appointments, essential shopping, nutrition and work for individuals with disabilities, seniors, and rural residents of any age. Our transportation programs are vital to the Missouri economy, and helping local residents live independently in their own communities.

“We are truly grateful to the Community Foundation of Central Missouri during this challenging time,” said Dion Knipp, Mid-Missouri Regional Director of OATS Transit. “Their commitment to our transportation service enables us to help Mid-Missourians reach needed community resources,” added Knipp.

John Baker, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, added that, “The OATS Transit application was well-received by our Grants Committee—seniors, in particular, will benefit from the excellent transportation that OATS Transit provides, especially those who have mobility devices such as walkers, wheelchairs, and more. We appreciate OATS’ good work.”

For more information about OATS Transit please visit our website at www.oatstransit.org and facebook.com/oatstransit. Boone County residents wanting to schedule a ride should call the OATS Transit office at 573-449-3789.