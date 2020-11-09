The Morgan County Health Center has announced the thirteenth and fourteenth deaths of Morgan County residents related to COVID-19.

The Morgan County Health Center is saddened to announce the thirteenth and fourteenth deaths of Morgan County residents related to COVID-19. No further information will be given to protect the privacy of the families. Older adults and people of any age with underlying health conditions may have a more severe illness from COVID-19. It’s vital that we all continue to take steps to protect our most vulnerable. The Morgan County Health Center has taken and will continue to take the necessary precautions to keep our community safe. We will continue to diligently monitor for COVID-19 cases and perform contact tracing. We strongly encourage, if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before seeking care or call the toll-free hotline at 877-435-8411. Who is at risk The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified some groups as at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19 as opposed to others. Those populations include older adults and individuals with conditions that affect their heart, lungs, kidneys, or immune system. This includes but is not limited to cancer, chronic kidney disease, lung disease, obesity, serious heart conditions, and diabetes. Other populations that may be at higher risk for severe symptoms include people who smoke, have asthma, are pregnant, or have high blood pressure. Many in our community have these underlying health issues that could potentially put them at greater risk for COVID-19