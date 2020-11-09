Colonel Eric Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced Monday that Lieutenant Collin M. Stosberg, assistant director of the Public Information and Education Division, transferred to the Executive Services Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, to serve as the Patrol's legislative liaison.

The transfer was effective Nov. 8.

Stosberg was appointed to the Patrol on Jan. 1, 1997, as a member of the 73rd Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop A, Zone 6, Jackson County. He was promoted to corporal on Sept.22, 2002, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 11, Cass County. On April 2, 2006, he was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of that same zone. Stosberg transferred to Troop A Headquarters and was designated public information and education officer for the troop on Oct. 4, 2009. On April 1, 2019, he was promoted to lieutenant and transferred to General Headquarters, Jefferson City, where he served as assistant director of the Public Information and Education Division.

Lieutenant Stosberg grew up in Garland, Texas, and graduated from North Garland High School. He attended Richland College in Dallas, and Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. Stosberg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Central Missouri State University (now University of Central Missouri) in Warrensburg, in 1996. In 2015, Stosberg completed the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership in Police Organizations course in Bellevue, Nebraska. Lt. Stosberg has three children, Colbey, Kayden, and Greyton.