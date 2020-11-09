This week Camdenton Schools and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Mrs. Dawn Richardson, first grade teacher at Hurricane Deck Elementary School. Mrs. Richardson is a graduate of Camdenton R-III School District and has been teaching in the district since 2012. She has worked very hard during her tenure at Camdenton to learn new strategies and learn the curriculum. Her work has not gone unnoticed. She is a member of the District’s English Language Arts Curriculum team where she uses her knowledge and experience to impact first-grade curricular decisions. Mrs. Richardson is also a leader in Hurricane Deck’s Professional Learning Community because of the level of her content knowledge. She is also great at brainstorming ideas to help keep the PLC team moving. The district is very proud of her efforts. And that is why Mrs. Richardson is the Camdenton Schools/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.